Tomlin says the Steelers’ recent playoff failures are his bags to carry, not his skidding team’s

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the franchise’s recent failures are his burden to carry. The Steelers will head into a first-round playoff matchup in Baltimore looking for their first postseason victory since 2016. Pittsburgh isn’t exactly going into the playoffs with a head of steam. The team dropped four straight to end the regular season, including a decisive loss to the Ravens on the weekend before Christmas. Tomlin says he doesn’t think his team’s confidence is shaken, adding that the Steelers have learned plenty of lessons over the past month and plan to apply what they’ve learned against Baltimore.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.