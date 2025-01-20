Tom McVie, longtime Bruins assistant who also coached Capitals, Jets and Devils, has died at 89

BOSTON (AP) — Former Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils coach Tom McVie has died. He was 89. McVie also coached the Jets to the 1979 World Hockey Association championship over Wayne Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers in the final year before the franchises were absorbed into the NHL. The Trail, British Columbia, native joined the Bruins as an assistant coach in 1992 and got his name on the Stanley Cup as a team ambassador when it won the 2011 championship.

