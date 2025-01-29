Tom McKibbin ignores Rory McIlroy’s advice and joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland is the latest player to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf. In doing so, the 22-year-old has rejected the advice of mentor Rory McIlroy. There has been talk about McKibbin going to LIV and he asked McIlroy for his views. McIlroy said he told him he didn’t think it was the right move and he was sacrificing access to the majors and likely to the Ryder Cup. McKibbin earned a PGA Tour card as one of the leading 10 players not already eligible from the European tour. He joins Jon Rahm’s team in LIV Golf.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.