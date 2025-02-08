Tom Izzo ties Bob Knight’s Big Ten record, leading Michigan State to win No. 353 in conference play

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tied Bob Knight’s Big Ten record for wins, leading the ninth-ranked Spartans to a comeback 86-74 victory over Oregon. Perhaps fittingly, Izzo matched the mark with conference win No. 353 on the day of the program’s annual reunion of former players and celebration of the 2000 national championship team. The late Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA titles from 1971 to 2000 and was one of Izzo’s mentors during his first season as Jud Heathcote’s successor in 1995. Michigan State trailed the Ducks 50-36 at halftime before rallying for a 12-point win.

