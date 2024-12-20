Tom Ilube resigns as England rugby chairman after criticism over executive bonuses

LONDON (AP) — Tom Ilube has resigned as chairman of the Rugby Football Union after an outcry about the organization’s executive bonuses. Ilube had faced growing criticism from community clubs around England after it emerged that RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney was paid 1.1 million pounds for the 2023-24 financial year. That figure included a bonus of 358,000 pounds. The RFU which had cost-cutting redundancies has announced an independent review of its executive pay scheme. Ilube was appointed to the role in 2021. British media reported that Bill Beaumont could fill in on an interim basis. Beaumont held the role from 2012 to 2016.

