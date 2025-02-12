Tom Holmoe retires from BYU having played a pivotal role in helping Cougars reach Big 12

PROVO, Utah (AP) — For the first time in two decades, BYU will be searching for a new athletic director. Tom Holmoe announced on Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2024-25 athletic season. BYU president Shane Reese says the university will conduct a national search for a successor while acknowledging Holmoe leaves large shoes to fill after the pivotal role he played in helping BYU join the Big 12 Conference. Holmoe says he plans to finish out his current contract, which expires in August, to help with the transition.

