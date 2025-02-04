Tom Daley’s ‘trailblazer’ diving coach leaving Britain’s aquatics program after 11 years

LONDON (AP) — The coach who helped Tom Daley win Olympic diving gold is leaving Britain’s aquatics program. Jane Figueiredo was described by Aquatics GB as a “trailblazer” upon the announcement on Tuesday of her departure after 11 years. Aquatics GB diving head coach Alexei Evangulov says, “Her impact in British diving history cannot be overstated.” The 61-year-old Figueiredo has been involved in eight Olympic medals for Britain including the men’s 10-meter synchro gold for Daley and Matty Lee at the 2021 Tokyo Games. In Paris last year, Daley, Noah Williams, and Scarlett Mew Jensen all medalled in Britain’s best ever Olympic diving performance.

