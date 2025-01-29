Tom Brady takes key role in Raiders’ hirings of coach Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Faced with hiring a general manager and head coach, most NFL owners would’ve been heavily involved in every facet of the process. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, however, leaned on Tom Brady. Davis ceded much control of those searches to Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and current Fox NFL analyst, who was brought into the organization in October as a minority owner. Brady helped lead a committee that ultimately landed on Pete Carroll as the coach and John Spytek as the general manager.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.