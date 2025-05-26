Toluca ends a 15-year title drought in Mexico with a 2-0 win over Club America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Brazilian defender Luan Garcia and Alexis Vega scored second-half goals and Toluca ended a 15-year title drought by beating Club America 2-0 on Sunday in the final of the Clausura tournament.

The first leg of the Mexican final finished in 0-0 draw last week and it took more than an hour in the return match before the deadlock was broken. Garcia put the Diablos Rojos ahead in the 65th and Vega scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd to seal the win.

Toluca secured its 11th championship to place third on the all-time list of champions in Mexico behind America (16) and Chivas (12).

For Toluca coach Antonio Mohamed, it was a fourth title in Mexico — all with different sides. The 55- year-old Argentine won previously with Tijuana, America and Monterrey.

With the win, Toluca prevented America from winning a fourth straight title, something that has happened only once before in Mexico, when Chivas won from 1958 until 1962.

America, which reached the final after knocking out crosstown rival Cruz Azul in a rematch of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, will have little time to rest because they will play the LAFC in Los Angeles on May 31 in a qualification playoff for the last spot in the Club World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.