Toby Fournier’s 23 points, 11 rebounds lead No. 16 Duke women to 72-38 rout of No. 18 Cal

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman star Toby Fournier scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench to help turn a Top 25 showdown into a blowout as No. 16 Duke beat No. 18 California 72-38. A 16-2 start to the second quarter gave Duke a 22-point lead and a 13-0 run in the third made it 59-25. Kayla Williams had eight points to lead the Golden Bears, who had a season-high 31 turnovers that were turned into 32 points. Duke also had a 17-9 advantage in offensive rebounds as Cal was held to its lowest total of the season by 17 points. Duke never trailed and used an 8-0 run in the middle of the first quarter to build a 19-11 lead. The Blue Devils scored the first six points of the second quarter and after a Cal basket had a 10-0 run ended by two Fournier layups for a 35-13 lead.

