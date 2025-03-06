Titans wrap up coaching staff changes by hiring Mike McCoy as an offensive assistant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan has finished making changes to his coaching staff by hiring former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as a senior offensive assistant. The Titans also announced Thursday that Callahan has hired Dylan Autenrieth as a defensive assistant and promoted Scott Cohen to director of football strategy. McCoy coached the then-San Diego Chargers between 2013 and 2016 and has been an NFL offensive coordinator for six seasons. He spent the past three years as Jacksonville’s quarterbacks coach. He should be a good resource for Callahan, who’s coming off his first season as a head coach.

