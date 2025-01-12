Titans wrap up 3rd day of interviews for general manager job with 2 more candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wrapped up a third straight day of searching for a new general manager Sunday with virtual interviews with Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Kansas City assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi. The Titans are working to replace Ran Carthon, who was fired Tuesday after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. Chad Brinker is the team’s president of football operations overseeing the search that started Friday with a trio of interviews with four more Saturday. Tennessee now has talked with nine different candidates.

