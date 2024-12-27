Titans WR Calvin Ridley wants to ‘chirp’ in his return to Jacksonville to face his former team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Calvin Ridley was relatively quiet at EverBank Stadium in 2023. He caught 31 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns in eight games in Jacksonville last season. He was held to 40 yards or fewer in seven of those. He’s looking for better results when he returns to face his former team, the Jaguars, on Sunday. And Tennessee’s leading receiver has a little extra motivation stemming from the teams’ previous meeting, a 10-6 loss to Jacksonville three weeks ago. He says “they talked (trash) to me last time” and adds “I want to chirp.”

