Titans start 2nd round of GM interviews with Ed Dodds and Terrance Gray

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans started their second round of interviews for a new general manager Tuesday, meeting with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Buffalo director of player personnel Terrance Gray. The Titans are working to replace Ran Carthon, who was fired last week after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. Chad Brinker is the team’s president of football operations overseeing the search that started with 10 candidates interviewed virtually over three days. Dodds was the first to interview in person Tuesday after both he and Gray were among four interviewed Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.