Titans release 7-year veteran linebacker Harold Landry III ahead of free agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released veteran linebacker Harold Landry III after signing him to a five-year extension in 2022. The seven-year veteran with one Pro Bowl was due to count $24.1 million against the cap this season. Tennessee now is seventh in the NFL with more than $63 million in salary cap space per Spotrac.com to go along with the No. 1 pick in the April draft after three losing seasons. Landry led the Titans with nine sacks last season. He was one of three NFL defenders with at least 70 tackles and 15 tackles for loss.

