Titans QB Mason Rudolph gets another chance at starting, this time against the Jags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Brian Callahan is sticking with Mason Rudolph at quarterback for a second straight game to see if the Tennessee Titans can build on the veteran who’s played in four of their highest scoring games this season. Callahan said Tuesday he thinks Rudolph earned another chance to play despite the loss to Indianapolis. Callahan said one interception was probably Rudolph’s only poor moment. The first-year coach liked how the veteran ran the drop-back passing game and tried to rally the Titans in an eight-point loss. So Rudolph will start Sunday at Jacksonville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.