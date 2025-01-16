Titans interview Chicago’s Ian Cunningham and Mike Borgonzi of the Chiefs in GM search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans continued their second round of interviews Wednesday for a general manager, meeting with a pair of assistant general managers in Mike Borgonzi of Kansas City and Chicago’s Ian Cunningham. The Titans are replacing Ran Carthon, who was fired last week after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. The first round featured three days of virtual interviews with 10 candidates. Two more candidates are expected to interview Thursday. Tennessee currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

