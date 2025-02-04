Titans hire Travis Smith as defensive run game coordinator with Lori Locust promoted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Travis Smith as their defensive run game coordinator and promoted Lori Locust to a defensive assistant coach. The Titans announced the moves Tuesday. Smith spent the past three seasons as Chicago’s defensive line coach with the Bears leading the NFL in fewest yards rushing allowed and fifth in yards per carry and gave up the second-fewest rushing touchdowns with eight. Smith also spent 10 seasons with the Raiders in a variety of roles. Locust goes into her third season with the Titans in a new role as Brian Callahan tinkers with his coaching staff after his first season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.