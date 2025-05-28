Titans coach Brian Callahan trying to temper expectations for rookie QB Cam Ward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan is doing his best to temper expectations that rookie Cam Ward will be the Titans’ starting quarterback the season.

The Titans still have the offseason to complete, not to mention training camp and the preseason before opening this upcoming season Sept. 7 at Denver.

So don’t even look at who’s rotating in at quarterback.

Callahan said Wednesday the Titans don’t even have a breakdown of first team, second team or starters on the second day of the team’s third phase of the offseason program. Who goes first today might be different the next.

“There’s a plan in place for all the quarterbacks,” Callahan said.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw a pass during an NFL football practice Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV

That’s just fine for Ward. The No. 1 pick overall out of Miami is expected to be that starter once the season begins if only because of where he was selected combined with Tennessee going 3-14 with Will Levis who was 2-10 as a starter in 2024.

“I’m on Coach Callahan timeline, so that’s really not my decision,” Ward said. “But I know I still got a lot to work on, a lot of processing to do to play in the NFL. I think I’m getting up there at a rapid pace. And so, I’m excited. Well, I just think the biggest thing for me is it’s, you know, just taking it day by day.”

The rotation was real Wednesday with Brandon Allen, who played for the Titans coach in Cincinnati, taking the first snap in one drill. When Ward isn’t in drills, he said he’s focused on formations, play calls and motions to keep learning the offense.

The rookie made a couple of nice deep throws to Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. Ward showed he’s still a rookie with the ball hitting the ground on a snap. Veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury that ended his first season in Tennessee after eight games.

Ward also credited Levis with being among the first players to come up to him in the locker room ready to compete and work. Ward said it’s been exciting to work with someone who’s played actual NFL games.

“I’ll be able to take a little advice from him so it’s been good,” Ward said.

For his part, Levis said he had plenty of time before the April draft to get used to the idea of Tennessee using the No. 1 pick overall at his position. That helped ease the shock of Ward being taken. Levis still has to deal with a new challenge of likely being the backup if Tennessee doesn’t trade him before the opener.

“Anyone who’s ever been in my situation can agree that it (stinks),” Levis said. “Just trying to do everything I can to not let it affect me. Just being just the same dude every day in the building and being here for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day.”

Callahan said he can see real improvement out of Levis after the quarterback worked this offseason with Jordan Palmer in California on his footwork, base and ability to control the ball.

The Titans also said Levis understands that being a pro quarterback means competing every day to keep a job.

Levis sprinted from drill to drill Wednesday. But a reminder of one of Levis’ biggest struggles last season came when he was intercepted by Mark Perry for a pick-6 on the final play.

Absences from workout

DLs Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat, WR Tyler Lockett and RG Kevin Zeitler were not seen Wednesday. CB L’Jarius Sneed and Cushenberry were not seen as they rehab from injuries. WR Treylon Burks, rookie S Kevin Winston Jr. and RB Kalel Mullings remained busy with rehab work on a side field.

