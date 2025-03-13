Titans bolster linebacking group with Cody Barton, boost offensive line in free agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans took a step toward fixing the interior of their defensive front by signing linebacker Cody Barton to a three-year contract among a handful of signings announced Thursday. The Titans traded linebacker Kenneth Murray to Dallas for a sixth-round pick despite him starting 14 games with 95 tackles and a career-high 3 1/2 sacks. Barton now gets to work behind Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, T’Vondre Sweat and also Dre’Mont Jones, who is newly signed to a one-year deal. They hold the No. 1 overall pick in the April draft and have a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi.

