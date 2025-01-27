Titans announce John Fassel as special teams coach among staff changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired veteran assistant John Fassel as their special teams coordinator among some changes to coach Brian Callahan’s staff announced Monday. Fassel replaces Colt Anderson, who lasted only one season on the job as special teams coordinator. Fassel will be joined by Rayna Stewart, who followed him from Dallas as assistant special teams coach. The Titans also hired Tony Oden as passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach on defense. Luke Stocker has been promoted to tight ends coach. Tennessee also announced a trio of coaches had expiring contracts and won’t return.

