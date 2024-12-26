Titans and Jags meet for 2nd time in 4 weeks, but with QB Mason Rudolph starting for Tennessee

Tennessee and Jacksonville meet for the second time in four weeks. The Jaguars won the first meeting, 10-6 in Nashville. The Titans will have a different starting quarterback in the rematch, with Mason Rudolph having replaced Will Levis. The Titans are coming off a 38-30 loss at Indianapolis in which they allowed 335 yards rushing. The Jaguars are coming off a 19-14 loss at Las Vegas. Jacksonville is a slight favorite between teams with 3-12 records.

