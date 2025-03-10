Titans add Steelers left tackle Dan Moore to fix offensive line, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are making their first big move in free agency trying to fix a porous offensive line by bringing in Pittsburgh left tackle Dan Moore. That’s what a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The Titans have agreed to a four-year deal worth $82 million with $50 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. The NFL Network first reported the deal. Contracts cannot be finalized until the new NFL year starts Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.