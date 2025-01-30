Titans add a pair of former GMs to work with new general manager Mike Borgonzi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have given new general manager Mike Borgonzi more help, hiring Dave Ziegler as assistant general manager and Reggie McKenzie as vice president and football adviser. The Titans announced the additions on Thursday of a pair of former NFL general managers. McKenzie was among the 10 candidates interviewed in the first round for the job Borgonzi got earlier this month. McKenzie is a Knoxville native, who played in college at Tennessee. The longtime NFL executive was GM with the Raiders between 2012 and 2018. Ziegler now is with his fifth NFL team and was GM of the Raiders in 2022 and 2023.

