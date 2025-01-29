Timon Haugan wins World Cup night slalom to give Norwegian ski team 2nd victory in 2 days

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Timon Haugan has won a men’s World Cup night slalom to give the Norwegian ski team its second victory in two days. Haugan beat Austrians Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein for his second win of the season. His teammate Alexander Steen Olsen had triumphed in Tuesday’s giant slalom on the same hill. It was the last men’s slalom before the Feb. 4-16 world championships in nearby Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Olympic champion Clement Noel failed to finish his final run and was overtaken at the top of the slalom season standings by Henrik Kristoffersen.

