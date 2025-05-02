Times Square boxing event ends in a stunner as Rolando Romero beats Ryan Garcia. Haney, Lopez win

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Garcia arrived in Times Square in a Batmobile, hoping to look like a superhero in his return to boxing.

Minutes later, he was hurt and on the canvas, looking up at the billboards and bright lights on the marquees surrounding the ring after being knocked down by Rolando Romero’s crushing left hand in the second round.

Wham! Pow!

Romero went on to beat Garcia by unanimous decision Friday night, a surprising finish to a night of boxing like none other.

Times Square was the setting for Garcia’s first fight since he was suspended for a year after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in his victory over Devin Haney that was later overturned and ruled a no contest.

People watch as Teofimo Lopez, left, fights Arnold Barboza Jr. during a super lightweight boxing match in Times Square Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

The plan was for Garcia and Haney to move on to a rematch if they both won Friday, but only Haney held up his end of the bargain.

He beat Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in a matchup of former 140-pound champions, after Teofimo Lopez defended his junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr.

Romero seemed to gain more confidence in the later rounds, letting more hard shots go as it become clear Garcia didn’t seem capable of stopping him on this night. He won 115-112 on two cards and the other judge scored it 118-109.

The Garcia who knocked Haney down three times was nowhere to be seen in Times Square – which will undoubtedly lead to questions about how much the drugs affected that performance last April 20.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.