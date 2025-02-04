Tim Hill agrees to $2.85 million, 1-year contract to remain with New York Yankees, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that Tim Hill is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $2.85 million, one-year contract. Hill gets a $2.5 million salary this year and the deal includes a $3 million team option for 2026 with a $350,000 buyout. The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract was subject to a successful physical. New York does not currently have a left-handed reliever on its 40-man roster. Hill signed with New York midseason and went 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 35 outings.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.