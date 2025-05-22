Tigres downs Thorns 2-0 to reach championship of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Aaliyah Farmer and Thembi Kgatlana scored first-half goals and Tigres UANL defeated the Portland Thorns 2-0 on Wednesday night to advance to the championship game in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

Tigres will play Gotham FC in Saturday’s final in the inaugural edition of the continental club tournament. Gotham defeated Club América 3-1 in the earlier semifinal at Estadio Universitario.

Farmer, who played for USC before signing with the Liga MX Femenil club in January, scored in the 10th minute to give Tigres the lead.

Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby misplayed a ball that had been passed back to her and Kgatlana took advantage with a goal that made it 2-0 in the 27th.

“I took the chance to press, and the ball was free to score,” Kgatlana said afterward.

The National Women’s Soccer League’s Thorns pressed in the second half but Tigres’ defense held. Goalkeeper Itzel González made seven saves for Tigres.

The W Champions Cup is the annual women’s club championship for the region and will serve as the qualification event for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which debuts next year.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.