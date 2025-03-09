Tight end Zach Ertz re-signing with Washington Commanders, AP source says

Zach Ertz is returning to the Washington Commanders. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the veteran tight end agreed to terms on a one-year contract with $6.25 million that is worth up to $9 million. Ertz was one of quarterback Jayden Daniels’ favorite options in his rookie season. He reinvigorated his NFL career playing with Daniels and for coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Ertz re-signed just after six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner was brought back on a contract for the 2025 NFL season.

