Tight end Evan Engram and Broncos agree on 2-year, $23 million deal, AP source says

Tight end Evan Engram and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move and said Engram’s deal includes $16.5 million guaranteed. Engram is a two-time Pro Bowl pick. He had 47 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown last season in Jacksonville. He caught 114 passes in 2023. A first-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Engram has 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 TDs in eight seasons.

