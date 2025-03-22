Tigers’ top prospect Jackson Jobe is expected to be included in the rotation to open the season

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have cleared the path for top prospect Jackson Jobe to open the season in the rotation by optioning right-handed pitcher Keider Montero to Triple-A Toledo. Jobe is expected to join AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson and Casey Mize in the rotation. Jobe was selected third overall out of high school in the 2021 amateur draft by the Tigers. The right-hander has posted a 3.65 ERA in four spring training games. Jobe made his major league debut late last season when he threw a combined four scoreless innings in two games.

