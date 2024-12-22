Tiger’s son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

By The Associated Press
Charlie Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods isn’t the only member of his family to can produce big moments. His 15-year-old son Charlie made his first ace Sunday in the PNC Championship.

Woods was more excited than if he had made the hole-in-one himself.

Charlie Woods hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament that pairs mostly major champions with family members.

He didn’t even know it went in the hole. A large gallery by the green began wildly cheering, as did another group of fans on the other side of the hole, most of them holding up their index finger — some downward to indicate it went in the hole, some upward to show his score. Television cameras finally confirmed it for him.

Woods gave a hard embrace to his son, then playfully shoved him away.

“First one,” Charlie said as cameras surrounded him.

Better yet, it gave them a temporary share of the lead. This is the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament.

