Tigers sign RHP Tommy Kahnle to 1-year deal worth $7.75 million

DETROIT (AP) — Veteran right-hander Tommy Kahnle has signed a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The move boosts the Tigers’ bullpen as they come off their first playoff season in a decade. The 35-year-old Kahnle went 0-2 with a 2.11 ERA and one save in 50 relief appearances with the American League champion New York Yankees last season. He struck out 46 and walked 19 in 42 2/3 innings. The Tigers also designated right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo for assignment.

