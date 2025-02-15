Tigers say they will be fine without Alex Bregman after missing at signing 3B

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris insists he wasn’t disappointed that Alex Bregman decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox. The two-time All-Star third baseman finalized a $120 million, three-year contract with Boston after turning down an offer that was reportedly for more years and more money from Detroit. Harris told reporters at spring training, “We want players who want to be Tigers.” The 30-year-old Bregman helped Houston win two World Series titles in nine seasons. Detroit swept Houston in the opening round of the playoffs last year after making a late-season surge to earn a wild card, ending a decade-long postseason drought. The Tigers were eliminated by Cleveland in their AL Division Series.

