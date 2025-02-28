Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling will miss the start of the season with a strained rotator cuff

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers utility player Matt Vierling will start the season on the injured list. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters the team is shutting down Vierling so he can deal with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Though Vierling has spent the majority of his playing time in the outfield during his two seasons with the Tigers, he also saw action at both third base and second base in 2024. The 28-year-old Vierling had a career-best 16 home runs and 57 RBIs in 144 games last season.

