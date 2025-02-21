Tigers OF Akil Baddoo has surgery for broken bone in hand and will miss start of season

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo had surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand and will miss the start of the regular season. Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Baddoo got more tests done after some continued wrist soreness since the start of spring training. He had a hamate hook fracture in his right hand surgically repaired Thursday. The 26-year-old Baddoo has been with the Tigers since 2021. He is in camp as a non-roster player after being designated for assignment in December when Detroit signed veteran right-hander Alex Cobb to a $15 million, one-year contract. Baddoo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

