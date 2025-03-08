Tiger Woods not in the field for The Players Championship in his final year of an exemption

Tiger Woods won’t be at The Players Championship next week. That wasn’t a big surprise. Woods has not played in the PGA Tour’s flagship event since 2019 and it would have been big news if had decided to play. But this was the last year of Woods’ exemption to The Players from winning the Masters in 2019. That means if he plays in the Masters next month, it will be his first tournament since he missed the cut at the British Open last July. Woods says he has touched golf clubs only three times since his mother died on Feb. 4.

