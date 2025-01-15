Tiger Woods makes his indoor golf league debut. He didn’t need any introduction

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods was the sixth and final player to emerge from the tunnel and onto the field of play for his TGL debut. No one announced his name. Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” blared and that was more than enough of an introduction for perhaps golf’s greatest player ever. It’s not like anyone inside SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College didn’t know who Woods was. Woods joined Kevin Kisner and Max Homa of Jupiter Links Golf Club to take on the Los Angeles Golf Club of Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala in the league’s second match on Tuesday night. Los Angeles won the 15-hole match in a 12-1 rout.

