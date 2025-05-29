Thursday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Thursday, May 29
MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NBA Playoffs – Conference Final
Eastern Conference
Indiana at New York – Game 5, 8 p.m.
NHL Playoffs – Conference Final
Western Conference
Edmonton at Dallas – Game 5, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Golden State at New York, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
_____
