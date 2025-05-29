Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Thursday, May 29

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Conference Final

Eastern Conference

Indiana at New York – Game 5, 8 p.m.

NHL Playoffs – Conference Final

Western Conference

Edmonton at Dallas – Game 5, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Golden State at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

_____

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.