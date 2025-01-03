Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadway 49, Luray 33
Central – Wise 74, Abingdon 53
Fort Chiswell 58, Auburn 14
James River 51, Cave Spring 34
Liberty Christian 58, Fluvanna 38
Oakton 60, South County 39
Patrick Henry 41, Tazewell 11
Pulaski County 49, Hidden Valley 36
Ridgeview Christian 55, Temple Christian 52
River View, W.Va. 72, Hurley 56
Rural Retreat 45, Marion 42
Rye Cove 37, Lee High 36
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 42, McLean 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
