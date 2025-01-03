Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Pekin 39

Denver 65, Oelwein 45

Harlan 62, Denison-Schleswig 23

Houston, Minn. 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 36

Lake Mills 55, St Ansgar 43

Sioux Center 79, Boyden-Hull 18

Unity Christian 62, HMS 51

West Delaware, Manchester 58, Beckman Dyersville 20

West Liberty 46, Calamus-Wheatland 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..