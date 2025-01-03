Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Pekin 39
Denver 65, Oelwein 45
Harlan 62, Denison-Schleswig 23
Houston, Minn. 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 36
Lake Mills 55, St Ansgar 43
Sioux Center 79, Boyden-Hull 18
Unity Christian 62, HMS 51
West Delaware, Manchester 58, Beckman Dyersville 20
West Liberty 46, Calamus-Wheatland 38
___
