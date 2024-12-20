Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Atchison, Mo. 39, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33

Heartland Christian 46, Boys Town, Neb. 37

Hinton 69, Kingsley-Pierson 19

Nebraska City, Neb. 52, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Spirit Lake 77, Boyden-Hull 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

Southeast Valley vs. Emmetsburg, ppd. to Dec 19th.

