Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
East Atchison, Mo. 39, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33
Heartland Christian 46, Boys Town, Neb. 37
Hinton 69, Kingsley-Pierson 19
Nebraska City, Neb. 52, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Spirit Lake 77, Boyden-Hull 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
Southeast Valley vs. Emmetsburg, ppd. to Dec 19th.
