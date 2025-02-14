Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 4, Maple Grove 1

Bemidji 6, Brainerd 2

Benilde-St Margaret’s 7, Chanhassen 1

Detroit Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 2

Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway 0

Duluth Marshall 6, Cambridge-Isanti 3

Eden Prairie 6, St Michael-Albertville 2

Edina 4, Minnetonka 1

Fairmont 4, Redwood Valley 1

Gentry 5, Rochester Lourdes 1

Hill-Murray 3, St. Thomas Academy 0

Holy Family Catholic 12, Hutchinson 4

International Falls 4, Lake of the Woods 1

Irondale 11, Bloomington Kennedy 3

Lakeville South 5, Champlin Park 2

Mankato West 2, Austin 0

Monticello 3, Alexandria 2

Moorhead 2, Rogers 2, OT

Mound Westonka 7, St. Paul Highland Park 2

Northern Lakes 10, Breckenridge 0

Northfield 14, Faribault 0

Orono 9, Bloomington Jefferson 3

Owatonna 4, Hastings 3, OT

Pine City 6, Mora/Milaca Co-op 2

Providence Academy 5, St Paul Academy 0

Rochester Century/John Marshall 6, Red Wing 2

Roseau 3, East Grand Forks 2, OT

Rosemount 7, Eagan 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 14, Northern 0

St Louis Park 8, New Prague 2

Stillwater 5, East Ridge 0

Two Rivers 11, Simley 1

Waconia 3, Chaska 1

Waseca 6, New Ulm 1

Wayzata 6, Buffalo 3

White Bear Lake 3, Woodbury 0

Willmar 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 5

Winona 4, Rochester Mayo 0

Worthington 4, Windom 2

