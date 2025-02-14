Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 4, Maple Grove 1
Bemidji 6, Brainerd 2
Benilde-St Margaret’s 7, Chanhassen 1
Detroit Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 2
Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway 0
Duluth Marshall 6, Cambridge-Isanti 3
Eden Prairie 6, St Michael-Albertville 2
Edina 4, Minnetonka 1
Fairmont 4, Redwood Valley 1
Gentry 5, Rochester Lourdes 1
Hill-Murray 3, St. Thomas Academy 0
Holy Family Catholic 12, Hutchinson 4
International Falls 4, Lake of the Woods 1
Irondale 11, Bloomington Kennedy 3
Lakeville South 5, Champlin Park 2
Mankato West 2, Austin 0
Monticello 3, Alexandria 2
Moorhead 2, Rogers 2, OT
Mound Westonka 7, St. Paul Highland Park 2
Northern Lakes 10, Breckenridge 0
Northfield 14, Faribault 0
Orono 9, Bloomington Jefferson 3
Owatonna 4, Hastings 3, OT
Pine City 6, Mora/Milaca Co-op 2
Providence Academy 5, St Paul Academy 0
Rochester Century/John Marshall 6, Red Wing 2
Roseau 3, East Grand Forks 2, OT
Rosemount 7, Eagan 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 14, Northern 0
St Louis Park 8, New Prague 2
Stillwater 5, East Ridge 0
Two Rivers 11, Simley 1
Waconia 3, Chaska 1
Waseca 6, New Ulm 1
Wayzata 6, Buffalo 3
White Bear Lake 3, Woodbury 0
Willmar 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 5
Winona 4, Rochester Mayo 0
Worthington 4, Windom 2
