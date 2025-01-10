Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 57, New Lisbon 53
Baraboo 71, Sauk Prairie 46
Beaver Dam 76, DeForest 65
Blair-Taylor 55, Independence 46
Brookfield Central 83, Menomonee Falls 74
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Osseo-Fairchild 59
Cuba City 63, Southwestern 58
Darlington 84, Boscobel 47
Delavan-Darien 81, Cudahy 53
Freedom 75, Fox Valley Lutheran 60
Germantown 89, Hamilton 48
Hillsboro 63, Cashton 57
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Berlin 62
Kickapoo 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 39
La Crosse Central 41, Medford Area 22
Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 52
Madison East 69, Sun Prairie West 60
Madison Memorial 78, Janesville Craig 51
Marinette 73, Clintonville 60
Marion 57, Elcho 22
McDonell Central 62, Arcadia 49
Merrill 54, Wisconsin Rapids 49
Messmer 78, University School of Milwaukee 73
Milwaukee Juneau 73, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 57
Mineral Point 78, Riverdale 40
Mount Horeb 77, McFarland 64
Oneida Nation 68, Bowler 61
Pacelli 61, Pittsville 34
Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 22
Seneca 94, Weston 50
Tenor-Veritas 88, HAPA 30
Waterford 61, Elkhorn Area 50
Waunakee 58, Fort Atkinson 48
Wauwatosa West 73, Marquette 63
Westby 74, Viroqua 64
Winneconne 101, North Fond du Lac 46
Wrightstown 71, Luxemburg-Casco 51
