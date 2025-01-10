Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 57, New Lisbon 53

Baraboo 71, Sauk Prairie 46

Beaver Dam 76, DeForest 65

Blair-Taylor 55, Independence 46

Brookfield Central 83, Menomonee Falls 74

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Osseo-Fairchild 59

Cuba City 63, Southwestern 58

Darlington 84, Boscobel 47

Delavan-Darien 81, Cudahy 53

Freedom 75, Fox Valley Lutheran 60

Germantown 89, Hamilton 48

Hillsboro 63, Cashton 57

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Berlin 62

Kickapoo 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 39

La Crosse Central 41, Medford Area 22

Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 52

Madison East 69, Sun Prairie West 60

Madison Memorial 78, Janesville Craig 51

Marinette 73, Clintonville 60

Marion 57, Elcho 22

McDonell Central 62, Arcadia 49

Merrill 54, Wisconsin Rapids 49

Messmer 78, University School of Milwaukee 73

Milwaukee Juneau 73, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 57

Mineral Point 78, Riverdale 40

Mount Horeb 77, McFarland 64

Oneida Nation 68, Bowler 61

Pacelli 61, Pittsville 34

Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 22

Seneca 94, Weston 50

Tenor-Veritas 88, HAPA 30

Waterford 61, Elkhorn Area 50

Waunakee 58, Fort Atkinson 48

Wauwatosa West 73, Marquette 63

Westby 74, Viroqua 64

Winneconne 101, North Fond du Lac 46

Wrightstown 71, Luxemburg-Casco 51

