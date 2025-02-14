Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 48, Cohen 32

Amite 67, Bogalusa 14

Ascension Episcopal 25, Gueydan 11

Ben Franklin 51, Ehret 15

Central Private 51, Slaughter 42

Chapelle 42, Pearl River 24

Church Point 55, Crowley 17

Covenant Christian Academy 49, Hanson Memorial 16

Dominican 50, Newman 22

Doyle 73, Sumner 24

Geo Next Generation 55, Varnado 23

Hackberry 19, Singer 17

Haynesville 33, North Caddo 31

Liberty 65, Central – B.R. 20

McGehee 45, St. Mary’s Academy 29

Montgomery 34, LaSalle 24

Morris Jeff 32, Livingston Collegiate Academy 24

North Webster 47, C.E. Byrd 30

Northlake Christian 53, St. Martin’s 30

Northwest 70, Mamou 20

Pickering 65, Johnson Bayou 21

Pitkin 62, Elizabeth 55

Ponchatoula 64, Northshore 54

Red River 61, Lakeside 45

Riverdale 59, Bonnabel 17

Sacred Heart 67, Ursuline 25

St. Joseph’s Academy 45, Scotlandville 29

St. Thomas More 54, RHS 29

Starks 75, South Cameron 24

Ville Platte 48, Iota 43

West Monroe 43, Benton 32

Young Audiences Charter 34, Patrick Taylor 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covington vs. Springfield, ccd.

___

