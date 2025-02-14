Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 48, Cohen 32
Amite 67, Bogalusa 14
Ascension Episcopal 25, Gueydan 11
Ben Franklin 51, Ehret 15
Central Private 51, Slaughter 42
Chapelle 42, Pearl River 24
Church Point 55, Crowley 17
Covenant Christian Academy 49, Hanson Memorial 16
Dominican 50, Newman 22
Doyle 73, Sumner 24
Geo Next Generation 55, Varnado 23
Hackberry 19, Singer 17
Haynesville 33, North Caddo 31
Liberty 65, Central – B.R. 20
McGehee 45, St. Mary’s Academy 29
Montgomery 34, LaSalle 24
Morris Jeff 32, Livingston Collegiate Academy 24
North Webster 47, C.E. Byrd 30
Northlake Christian 53, St. Martin’s 30
Northwest 70, Mamou 20
Pickering 65, Johnson Bayou 21
Pitkin 62, Elizabeth 55
Ponchatoula 64, Northshore 54
Red River 61, Lakeside 45
Riverdale 59, Bonnabel 17
Sacred Heart 67, Ursuline 25
St. Joseph’s Academy 45, Scotlandville 29
St. Thomas More 54, RHS 29
Starks 75, South Cameron 24
Ville Platte 48, Iota 43
West Monroe 43, Benton 32
Young Audiences Charter 34, Patrick Taylor 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Springfield, ccd.
___
