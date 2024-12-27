Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Bemidji 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Hutchinson 5, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Two Rivers-St Paul 3, OT

Crosstown Cup=

Blaine 1, Holy Angels 1, OT

Blake 4, Wayzata 1

Breck 5, Rogers 1

Dodge County 5, Chisago Lakes 1

Frozen River Holiday Classic=

Rochester Century/John Marshall 7, Red Wing 2

Winona 4, South Central 1

Hockeytown Holiday Classic=

Warroad 6, Crookston 0

Kaposia Classic=

First Round=

Elk River 2, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1

Roseville-Mahtomedi 4, East Ridge 0

Woodbury 11, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Lakeville Tournament=

White Bear Lake 4, Shakopee 0

Schmitz Holiday Classic=

Farmington 8, New Prague 0

Northfield 8, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 1

Owatonna 5, Fort Frances, Ontario 2

Silverback Shootout=

Benilde-St Margaret’s 3, Orono 3, OT

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, Hill-Murray 1

Super Rink Winter Classic=

Gold=

First Round=

Luverne 4, Mankato East 4, OT

Mounds View-Irondale 5, Pine City 0

North Shore Storm 2, Minnesota River 0

Northern Tier 3, Moose Lake Area 0

Silver=

Pool Play=

Simley 4, Fairmont 2

Walser Tournament=

Andover 6, Moorhead 3

Edina 3, Rosemount 1

Minnetonka 4, Holy Family Catholic 0

Windom Holiday Classic=

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, North Wright County 1

Eden Prairie 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

Lakeville North 3, Gentry Academy 2, OT

Roseau 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 4

