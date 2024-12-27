Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Bemidji 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Hutchinson 5, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 1
Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Two Rivers-St Paul 3, OT
Crosstown Cup=
Blaine 1, Holy Angels 1, OT
Blake 4, Wayzata 1
Breck 5, Rogers 1
Dodge County 5, Chisago Lakes 1
Frozen River Holiday Classic=
Rochester Century/John Marshall 7, Red Wing 2
Winona 4, South Central 1
Hockeytown Holiday Classic=
Warroad 6, Crookston 0
Kaposia Classic=
First Round=
Elk River 2, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1
Roseville-Mahtomedi 4, East Ridge 0
Woodbury 11, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Lakeville Tournament=
White Bear Lake 4, Shakopee 0
Schmitz Holiday Classic=
Farmington 8, New Prague 0
Northfield 8, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 1
Owatonna 5, Fort Frances, Ontario 2
Silverback Shootout=
Benilde-St Margaret’s 3, Orono 3, OT
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, Hill-Murray 1
Super Rink Winter Classic=
Gold=
First Round=
Luverne 4, Mankato East 4, OT
Mounds View-Irondale 5, Pine City 0
North Shore Storm 2, Minnesota River 0
Northern Tier 3, Moose Lake Area 0
Silver=
Pool Play=
Simley 4, Fairmont 2
Walser Tournament=
Andover 6, Moorhead 3
Edina 3, Rosemount 1
Minnetonka 4, Holy Family Catholic 0
Windom Holiday Classic=
Cretin-Derham Hall 2, North Wright County 1
Eden Prairie 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Lakeville North 3, Gentry Academy 2, OT
Roseau 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 4
