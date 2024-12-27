Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chatfield 79, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 39
Concordia Academy 71, Melrose 59
Cook County 92, International Falls 48
Deer River 81, Fond du Lac 47
Duluth Marshall 87, Hinckley-Finlayson 56
Fairmont 77, St. Clair 52
Hope Academy 95, North Lakes Academy 24
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65
Lewiston-Altura 78, Red Wing 38
Math and Science 67, International School 26
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Rochester STEM 35
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Winona 54
Ubah Medical Academy 70, LILA 37
___
