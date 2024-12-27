Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chatfield 79, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 39

Concordia Academy 71, Melrose 59

Cook County 92, International Falls 48

Deer River 81, Fond du Lac 47

Duluth Marshall 87, Hinckley-Finlayson 56

Fairmont 77, St. Clair 52

Hope Academy 95, North Lakes Academy 24

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65

Lewiston-Altura 78, Red Wing 38

Math and Science 67, International School 26

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Rochester STEM 35

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Winona 54

Ubah Medical Academy 70, LILA 37

