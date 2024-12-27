Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chatfield 67, Winona 49
Ely 73, Cook County 25
Fridley 71, St. Paul Como Park 49
Hill-Murray 79, Minneapolis Camden 29
Lakeville South 72, Forest Lake 45
Melrose 64, Concordia Academy 48
New London-Spicer 94, Redwood Valley 44
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 56, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 48
Rochester Lourdes 63, St. Agnes 30
Totino-Grace 73, South St. Paul 25
Perham Holiday Tournament=
Perham 74, Fargo South, N.D. 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..