Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chatfield 67, Winona 49

Ely 73, Cook County 25

Fridley 71, St. Paul Como Park 49

Hill-Murray 79, Minneapolis Camden 29

Lakeville South 72, Forest Lake 45

Melrose 64, Concordia Academy 48

New London-Spicer 94, Redwood Valley 44

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 56, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 48

Rochester Lourdes 63, St. Agnes 30

Totino-Grace 73, South St. Paul 25

Perham Holiday Tournament=

Perham 74, Fargo South, N.D. 45

