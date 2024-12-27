Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 59, Assumption 46

Appleton North 78, Brookfield Central 63

Bonduel 82, Pacelli 42

Chatfield, Minn. 79, Prairie du Chien 39

Dominican 104, Milwaukee Juneau 74

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 78, Tri-County 46

Freedom 71, Catholic Memorial 57

Martin Luther 66, Milwaukee Reagan 53

Milwaukee Science 82, Eau Claire Memorial 78

Prairie 60, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Waterford 79, Kenosha Bradford 71

West Allis Central 83, Oshkosh North 59

Westosha Central 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Marquette 46

