Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 59, Assumption 46
Appleton North 78, Brookfield Central 63
Bonduel 82, Pacelli 42
Chatfield, Minn. 79, Prairie du Chien 39
Dominican 104, Milwaukee Juneau 74
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 78, Tri-County 46
Freedom 71, Catholic Memorial 57
Martin Luther 66, Milwaukee Reagan 53
Milwaukee Science 82, Eau Claire Memorial 78
Prairie 60, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Waterford 79, Kenosha Bradford 71
West Allis Central 83, Oshkosh North 59
Westosha Central 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Marquette 46
