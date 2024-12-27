Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 55, Lomira 49

Beloit Memorial 76, Machesney Park Harlem, Ill. 47

Catholic Memorial 64, Madison La Follette 53

Kenosha Bradford 71, Waterford 42

Kenosha St Joseph 61, Kenosha Tremper 41

Laconia 62, Lakeland (WI) 56

Prairie du Chien 56, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 48

Reedsville 48, Two Rivers 25

Roncalli 53, Mishicot 42

Westosha Central 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

