Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 55, Lomira 49
Beloit Memorial 76, Machesney Park Harlem, Ill. 47
Catholic Memorial 64, Madison La Follette 53
Kenosha Bradford 71, Waterford 42
Kenosha St Joseph 61, Kenosha Tremper 41
Laconia 62, Lakeland (WI) 56
Prairie du Chien 56, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 48
Reedsville 48, Two Rivers 25
Roncalli 53, Mishicot 42
Westosha Central 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..